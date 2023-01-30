WOW-token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.29 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $294.17 million and approximately $14.29 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02953846 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $8.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

