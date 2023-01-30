Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Update

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE WWW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 577,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.55. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.