Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.94.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.03. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

