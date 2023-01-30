Wolfe Research Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $14.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.53.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,643.00 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

