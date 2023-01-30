Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Acquires 13,734 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 4.5% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.71. 480,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.67. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

