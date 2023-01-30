Williams-Sonoma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 7,766 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 173% compared to the average daily volume of 2,846 put options.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of WSM traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.52. The company had a trading volume of 852,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,083. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

