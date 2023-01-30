Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.40 billion-$19.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.21 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.60.

NYSE WHR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.54. 1,187,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $211.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $443,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $756,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $245,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

