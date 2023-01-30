Wells Fargo & Company Trims Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price to $76.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NYSE CL traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $72.88. 4,485,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 241.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

