Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN):

1/26/2023 – Aspen Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Aspen Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $224.00 to $202.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Aspen Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Aspen Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $255.00 to $230.00.

1/18/2023 – Aspen Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $224.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $8.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.20. The stock had a trading volume of 231,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,238. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

