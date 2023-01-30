Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

TTWO stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,038.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $178.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

