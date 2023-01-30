Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded by Tigress Financial to Buy

Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $176.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $143.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $386.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.