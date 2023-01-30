Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 206,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 542,063 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Wallbox Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

