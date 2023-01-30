W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $576.09. The company had a trading volume of 224,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,465. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.