VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

VTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 3,542,932 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $8,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $8,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 55.7% in the second quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,477,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 528,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTEX opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $865.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.74.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative net margin of 42.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

