Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $69.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

