VirtualMeta Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.22 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $17,305.56 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00233028 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,315.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

