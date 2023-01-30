Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,000. IQVIA accounts for 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 155.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.
IQVIA Trading Up 0.4 %
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.