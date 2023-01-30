Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 176,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.83% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 2,531.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 583.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,470 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:LABD opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $85.28.

