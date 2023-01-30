Virtu Financial LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $463.00 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

