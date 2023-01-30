Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,066 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $114.80 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $169.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

