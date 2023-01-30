Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 571.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,925 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 39,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,164,000 after acquiring an additional 54,583 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 30.0% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267,875 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Insider Activity

Intel Price Performance

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

