Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 29,757 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 144.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ONEOK by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ONEOK by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after buying an additional 607,191 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

