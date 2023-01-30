Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.92 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

