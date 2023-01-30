Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 267.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $85.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

