Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.35. 388,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $225.28 and a 52 week high of $324.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,874 shares of company stock worth $5,603,471 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

