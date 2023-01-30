Vermilion Energy (VET) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET):

1/17/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$26.00.

1/17/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00.

1/12/2023 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$29.00.

1/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$25.00.

1/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

1/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$32.00.

1/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VET traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $15.03. 1,521,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.28.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

