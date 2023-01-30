Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,052,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,304,832. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

