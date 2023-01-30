Vericel’s (VCEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $28.53 on Friday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 100,000.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vericel by 43.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 106.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vericel by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.