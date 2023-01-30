Venus USDC Market Capitalization Achieves $104.18 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $104.18 million and approximately $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02183516 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

