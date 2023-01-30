Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.26. The stock had a trading volume of 266,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,716. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $239.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

