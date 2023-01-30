Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Down 24.6% in January

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Vapotherm

In other news, Director James W. Liken acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James W. Liken bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,327.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Army bought 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $323,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,040.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 745,423 shares of company stock valued at $634,560. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,632. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.96.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 156.83% and a negative return on equity of 284.08%. The business had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

