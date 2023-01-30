Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brightworth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.32. 1,388,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,729. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

