Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Bank Hapoalim BM’s 3rd Largest Position

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 3.7% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $29,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SCHRODERS IS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 967,924 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after purchasing an additional 372,053 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,152,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,605,000.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,320. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $104.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

