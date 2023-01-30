Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 12.0% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $202.26 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.87 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.