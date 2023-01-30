Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Huntington National Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $151,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.05. 781,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,484. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

