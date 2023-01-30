Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lowered by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.13 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

