Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Lessened by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,654. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

