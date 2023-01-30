Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $73,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,749. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

