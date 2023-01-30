Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 15.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $32,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $184.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,476. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $213.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

