Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.03. 155,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,274. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.57 and its 200 day moving average is $338.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

