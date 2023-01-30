Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,549,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.87. 1,144,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.