Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $53.50

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.50, but opened at $55.26. Value Line shares last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 2,021 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $524.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 45.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Featured Stories

