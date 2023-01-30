UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $3.96. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 296,616 shares trading hands.

Separately, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UP Fintech Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

