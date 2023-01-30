UNUS SED LEO Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.49 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00015273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $2.49 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00405290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017237 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.91267019 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,229,498.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

