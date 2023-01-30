Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 774,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 4,969.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 501,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after buying an additional 453,569 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after buying an additional 270,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,743,000 after buying an additional 197,974 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.2 %

UHS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $145.21. 681,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.