United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.33. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 35.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%.

In related news, Director William H. Hood III purchased 47,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $91,163 in the last three months. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Insurance by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 22.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

