Uniswap Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.86 or 0.00029038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and $105.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00405290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.79935429 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 602 active market(s) with $83,961,897.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

