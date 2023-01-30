Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Sells 6,381 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 27.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,217,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,798,363. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

