UFO Gaming (UFO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $45.46 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $45.46 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UFO Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UFO Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

