UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €540.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €540.00 ($586.96) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($565.22) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($673.91) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €610.00 ($663.04) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($728.26) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Kering Price Performance

KER stock traded up €9.80 ($10.65) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €557.70 ($606.20). The company had a trading volume of 236,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($453.70). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €523.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €512.44.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

